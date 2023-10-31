CONROE, Texas – A Pakistani-American doctor was fatally stabbed outside her home in Conroe, Texas by a 24-year-old man for unknown reasons.

Reports said Dr Talat Jehan Khan, 52, was sitting at a picnic table when the suspect Miles Joseph Fridrich stabbed her multiple times. He later fled on the foot.

She was a pediatrician and moved from Seattle to the Houston area months ago. She was employed at a hospital in the region.

Mahnoor Mangrio, the niece of Khan, called it an immeasurable loss for the family. “She’s a Muslim, strong in her faith, those are identifiable traits about her. She’s extremely loving, kind. She was my aunt … the best aunt,” she said.

The motive of the murder is not clear. The Council on American-Islamic Relations in Houston said in a statement it is “paying very close attention” to the investigation.

“We are unsure at this moment if this was a hate crime, however, given the tragic circumstances, we are paying very close attention to the investigation,” the organization said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation while we launch our own investigation and continue established dialogue with law enforcement.”

The suspect has been arrested by police.