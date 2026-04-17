Pakistan, UK launch initiative to strengthen geoscientific capacity

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, along with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, on Thursday launched a capacity-building initiative aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s geoscientific capabilities and supporting the development of the country’s mineral sector.

The programme was formally inaugurated at the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), marking a significant step in Pakistan-UK collaboration, said a news release.

The initiative is being delivered through the UK-funded REMIT programme in partnership with International Geoscience Services (IGS), a UK-based geoscience consultancy with extensive experience in supporting geological survey organisations worldwide.

The programme will run from April to July 2026 and aims to enhance GSP’s technical capacity through hands-on training aligned with international standards.

Speaking at the event, the Minister expressed gratitude to the British High Commissioner for her support and said the timing of the initiative was particularly appropriate.

He said that recent geopolitical developments and conflicts have once again exposed the vulnerabilities associated with excessive dependence on hydrocarbons.

He emphasised that strengthening institutions such as the GSP is essential to position Pakistan as an attractive destination for mineral exploration and investment, especially in view of the growing global demand for minerals.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to developing the mineral sector in a sustainable, transparent, and investor-friendly manner.

The Minister appreciated the support of the British High Commission and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and acknowledged the High Commissioner’s personal engagement in advancing the collaboration.

He welcomed greater participation of international partners, particularly from the United Kingdom, across various segments of Pakistan’s mineral value chain. He added that the programme launched at GSP would help equip Pakistani scientists with modern tools, improve workflows, and enhance institutional capacity.