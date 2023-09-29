“The 2nd SCO Pharmaceutical Cooperation Development Conference has demonstrated the commitment of member states to foster international cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry. Through this platform, SCO member states aim to promote mutual benefits, strengthen regulatory frameworks, encourage research and development collaboration, and expand market access,” said Asim Rauf, CEO of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He attended the conference in Suzhou as a Chief guest, delivered the keynote address highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to promoting pharmaceutical development and regulation, according to China Economic Net (CEN). In his address, he stressed the significance of cooperation among SCO member states in ensuring drug safety and advancing research and development in the pharmaceutical sector.