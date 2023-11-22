Pakistan’s three-match T20I tour to the Nether-lands, scheduled for May in 2024, has been postponed to scheduling problems, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formally approached the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) to request a rescheduling of the series. This decision is driven by the need to ease the strain on an increasingly congested cricket calendar.

In light of these circumstances, both cricket boards are actively exploring alternative options to find a suitable time to reschedule the T20I series.

While expressing disappointment over the postponement, Roland Lefebrve, the High-Performance Manager at KNCB, conveyed understanding of the situation.

“We’re obviously disappointed but of course we understand the situation, and remain optimistic a new window will be found to play the series either at home or away” KNCB High Performance Manager Roland Lefebrve told Cricbuzz.

A three-match T20I series had been tentatively scheduled for early May, preceding Pakistan’s planned tour to Ireland and England in 2024. However, the tight schedule, particularly due to Pakistan’s five-match home T20I series against New Zealand in April, left limited room for the Dutch leg of the European tour. Consequently, the PCB sought to reschedule the series to ensure a more manageable and feasible cricketing calendar.

Pakistan’s T20I schedule leading up to T20 World Cup:

January 3-7: Australia vs Pakistan – Third Test in Sydney January 12: New Zealand vs Pakistan – First T20I in Auckland

January 14: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Second T20I in Hamilton

January 17: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Third T20I in Dunedin

January 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Fourth T20I in Christchurch

January 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Fifth T20I in Christchurch

February 8-March 24: Pakistan Super League sea-son 9

April – Pakistan vs New Zealand – Five T20Is (Dates and venues yet to be announced)

May: Two T20Is vs Ireland in Ireland (Dates and venues yet to be announced) May 22: England vs Pakistan – First T20I in Leeds

May 25: England vs Pakistan – Second T20I in Birmingham

May 28: England vs Pakistan – Third T20I in Car-diff

May 30: England vs Pakistan – Fourth T20I at The Oval, London

June 4-30: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and United States—Agencies