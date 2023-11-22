Finland eliminated reigning champions Canada with a 2-1 Davis Cup last eight triumph, buoyed by fervent support as the finals began in Malaga on Tuesday.

Following their triumph in the Billie Jean King Cup earlier in November, Canada hoped to continue their success in the men’s World Cup of tennis, but were ousted as Finland reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Canada’s Milos Raonic eased to a 6-3, 7-5 win over Patrick Kaukovalta in the first singles rubber before Otto Virtanen kept Finland’s hopes alive by beating Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5.

Virtanen returned alongside Harri Heliovaara to triumph 7-5, 6-3 in the decisive doubles against Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil to delight a few thousand Finnish supporters on the Costa del Sol.

“We played really great doubles today … we played really great together,” said Virtanen. Helio-vaara revealed he had never even played with his team-mate in training as a doubles pairing before defeating Canada.—APP