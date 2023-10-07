KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 191,800 here on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 164,440 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 191,800
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 175,815
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 164,440
|PKR 150,736
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 16,444
|PKR 15,074
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.