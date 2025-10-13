PAKISTAN STANDARDS AND QUALITY CONTROL AUTHORITY (PSQCA) THE SILENT GUARDIAN OF QUALITY AND ECONOMIC PROGRESS.

Noor Ahmed Jamali Media Advisor PSQCA

As Pakistan joins the global community in celebrating World Standards Day, it is a time to reflect on the vital role played by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Established by an Act of Parliament, the PSQCA stands as the country’s National Standards Body (NSB), a silent yet powerful force working to ensure quality, foster consumer trust, and propel Pakistan’s economic and social development.

PSQCA’s Pivotal Role in a Quality-Conscious Pakistan

The PSQCA’s mandate is comprehensive and far-reaching. It is the architect of a quality culture, a framework that ensures the products and services consumed and produced in Pakistan are safe, reliable, and meet international benchmarks. Its core functions include:

Standards Development: The PSQCA formulates Pakistan Standards (PS) for a wide range of products and services, from food and electronics to construction materials and textiles. These standards are developed through a collaborative process involving stakeholders from industry, government, and academia, ensuring they are practical and relevant to the country’s needs.

Conformity Assessment and Certification

The authority enforces a mandatory Certification Marks Scheme, ensuring that products bearing the PS mark have been rigorously tested and certified to conform to established standards. This provides consumers with the confidence to make informed purchasing decisions, knowing that the product is safe and of high quality.

Consumer Protection: By setting and enforcing quality standards, the PSQCA acts as a guardian of consumer rights. It prevents the sale of substandard and counterfeit goods, safeguarding public health and safety. The PSQCA’s work is particularly critical in sectors like food and health, where quality directly impacts the well-being of every citizen.

Facilitating Trade: In a globalized world, adherence to international standards is crucial for economic competitiveness. The PSQCA, as a member of international bodies like the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), helps Pakistani businesses align with global best practices. This not only improves the quality of domestic goods but also facilitates their acceptance in international markets, boosting exports and attracting foreign investment.

Impact on Society: Building Trust and Prosperity

The work of the PSQCA is not just a bureaucratic exercise; it is a cultural transformation that has a tangible impact on the lives of Pakistanis.

Elevating Consumer Trust: The presence of a PSQCA quality mark on a product is a symbol of trust. It assures consumers that the product has undergone a thorough quality check, leading to increased confidence in domestic goods. This, in turn, strengthens the local market and encourages brand loyalty.

Promoting Innovation: The PSQCA’s focus on modern manufacturing technologies and better production methods encourages innovation within the industry. By providing a clear framework of standards, it pushes businesses to adopt new technologies and processes to enhance efficiency and quality, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic progress.

Enhancing Health and Safety: Through its rigorous standards in sectors like food and health, the PSQCA plays a crucial role in preventing health hazards and ensuring the safety of the public. This includes everything from the quality of bottled water to the safety of electrical appliances, making daily life safer for millions.

The Indispensable Role of Media in Standardization

While the PSQCA works diligently behind the scenes, its efforts would not have a full impact without the active participation of the media. The media’s role in the standardization ecosystem is multifaceted and essential:

Raising Public Awareness: The media serves as a bridge between the PSQCA and the public. It can amplify the importance of standards, educate consumers about the significance of the PS mark, and highlight the dangers of substandard products. This public awareness campaign is vital for creating a quality-conscious society where consumers demand excellence.

Championing Consumer Rights: By acting as a watchdog, the media can bring attention to instances of non-compliance and highlight the need for stricter enforcement. Investigative reporting on counterfeit goods or unsafe products can put pressure on manufacturers and regulators to uphold standards, thereby safeguarding consumer interests.

Promoting Industrial Compliance: Through business news and feature articles, the media can showcase success stories of companies that have embraced quality standards and reaped the benefits. This can motivate other businesses to adopt a similar approach, thereby fostering a quality-driven ecosystem across various industries.

In conclusion, the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority is a cornerstone of national development. By establishing and enforcing a culture of quality, it is not only protecting consumers and facilitating trade but also laying the foundation for a more efficient, safer, and prosperous Pakistan. The media, in turn, serves as a crucial partner in this mission, ensuring that the message of quality and trust resonates with every citizen and becomes an integral part of our national ethos.