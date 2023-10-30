Ijaz Kakakhel

Legislators in Upper House of Parliament on Monday expressed concerns over Israel’s atrocities against innocent people of Palestine, urging for immediate ceasefire and providing essential humanitarian aid to alleviate their sufferings.

Senate’s special session was requisitioned to debate the current situation in Palestine and the House started debate on a motion under rule 218 which was jointly moved by Senators of all political parties in the House.

The motion condemned the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians and willing violation of Geneva Convention and UN Resolution on Palestine, and especially barbaric Israeli airstrikes on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza hence hundreds of innocent people, patients and Hospital staff were died.

The House reiterated the necessity for international bodies to uphold justice and support the establishment of a free Palestine. It also reiterated the government of Pakistan to describe efforts made by Pakistan in this scenario.

Taking part in debate, Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar brought attention to the urgent Gaza issue, underscoring his proactive efforts to address the matter.

He revealed that he had dispatched a letter on October 19, advocating for a Senate session dedicated to the Gaza crisis.

The Senator emphasized the pressing need for immediate action, urging all stakeholders, including the United Nations and other international agencies, to actively engage in resolving the conflict and supporting the people of Palestine.