LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced re-routing Karachi-Lahore Shalimar Express (27-UP/28-DN) via Multan with effect from September 08, 2023.

27-UP Shalimar Express will leave Karachi Cantt at 6am and reach Lahore at 01:45 next night after passing through Multan-Faisalabad-Shorkot instead of Jahanian-Faisalabad.

Similarly, 28-DN Shalimar Express will Lahore at 6am and reach Karachi Cantt at 02:45 next night after passing through the same route.

Designated stops include Drigh Road, Hyderabad, Nawab Shah, Rohri, Ghotki, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad (Landhi Down Side Only).

It is to be noted that via Multan is the original route of Shalimar Express. It was re-routed through Shorkot-Faisalabad on July 01, 2023. Now it has returned to its original route which is via Multan.