LAHORE – More than 216,650 admission applications have been received from students across Punjab for intermediate admissions in over 750 public colleges through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED).

As many as 131,660 female and 84,990 male students submitted applications through the OCAS portal.

These applications cover a wide range of programs, including 79,372 for FA, 71,837 for ICS, 42,496 for pre-medical, 9,673 for pre-engineering, and 9,558 for I.Com.

The OCAS serves as a convenient platform for students to apply without the need for physical visits to the institutions. It has provided students in remote areas with the opportunity to apply online, saving time and money and also ensuring prompt compilation of applications and merit lists.

The OCAS offers students 24/7 access to apply and stay informed about admission updates. Additionally, students can access digital college brochures and track the status of their admission applications through the respective college websites. The system is currently accepting applications for intermediate programs.