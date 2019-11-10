Pakistan made American colony: Fazl

Protesters observed 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal with ‘Seerat-i-Tayyaba Conference’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The anti-government protesters gathered at Islamabad’s H-9 area observed a ‘Seerat-i-Tayyaba Conference’ opn Saturday night on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The conference, was led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a special address was given by Pir Zulfiqar Naqshbandi.

The event began after Asr and continued till late into the night.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing the ‘Seerat-i-Tayyaba Conference’ arranged by the JUI-F at sit-in site in Islamabad. said Pakistan has been made an American colony and purpose of creation of Pakistan is still neglected.

He said Pakistanis love their prophet (PBUH) and no one would be allowed to play with our emotions.

He said the country has been made a servant of others. He said today Kartarpur opening ceremony was held but at the same time Indian Supreme Court gave verdict against Muslims in Babari Masjid case.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned Indian Supreme Court verdict to hand over Babri Mosque land to Hindus for construction of a temple.