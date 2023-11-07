Zubair Qureshi

The year 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea (RoK). In fact, November 7 is the date when both the countries formally established these ties.

To mark the occasion, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of Republic of the Korea Park Jin on Tuesday exchanged messages of felicitations through diplomatic channels.

The relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea are marked by mutual respect, friendship characteristic warmth and candour and features mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jilani and Foreign Minister Park reviewed the rich history of Pakistan-ROK relations, socio-cultural ties, development and economic cooperation and the contribution of respective diasporas, which act as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Underscoring the strong potential for future collaboration, the Foreign Ministers pledged to intensify cooperation in all fields, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts.