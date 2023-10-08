Pakistan and Iran discussed smuggling prevention, border crossing and power supply in a session in border town of Mirjaveh in Iran. Pak-Iran border committee, comprises of officials from two countries, decided to fight against terrorist gangs and drug smugglers.

The both sides decided to take efforts to curb smuggling of oil from Iran to Pakistan. Iran agreed to supply electricity to four villages of Taftan. The session also agreed over serious action against border violations.

The session decided that all legal requirements will be fulfilled before allowing border crossing. The sides also agreed over exchange of prisoners’ information.