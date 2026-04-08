Pakistan invites US-Iran for ‘Islamabad Talks’ on April 10 for conclusive agreement 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has invited the delegations of the US and Iran to Islamabad on April 10 to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

It was confirmed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a post on X.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote.

The premier also warmly welcomed the sagacious gesture and extended deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries.

Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!”