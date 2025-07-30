Pakistan inks accord with WHO to access free cancer drugs for 8,000 kids yearly

Pakistan becomes the second country in the region to join the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, aiming to address the lack of treatment affecting at least 50 percent of pediatric patients and to increase their survival rate from 30 percent to 60 percent by 2030.

The agreement, signed by Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo, will remain in force until 31 December 2027 and may be extended by written agreement of the parties.

“Today is a big day for Pakistan, because through this agreement we are going to receive medicines to treat children who have cancer. This is the way forward. We are thankful to WHO, the Global Platform, UNICEF, and all partners who have made this possible and give our children access to treatment to fight this disease. If we are able to save one life through this collaboration, we are saving mankind,” said Federal Health Minister Sayed Mustafa Kamal.