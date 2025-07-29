Pakistan has no plans to recognize Israel, declares Ishaq Dar in New York

NEW YORK – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has made it clear in unequivocal terms that Pakistan has no plans to recognize Israel.

Dar made this statement during a press conference in New York, stating that the visit to the United States has been successful in every aspect.

In response to a question about participating in the conference on the two-state solution, Ishaq Dar said that he delivered a strong statement on behalf of Pakistan at the UN conference. He Pakistan supported the two-state solution and believed the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land must end immediately.

Referring to the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a telephone call held on Monday, the Deputy Prime Minister said the meeting was very useful.

He emphasized that peace in the region is not possible without dialogue. Trade and tariff issues were also discussed. Agreements on tariffs with the US are expected to be finalized in the next two to three days, he said.

In response to a question regarding the Kashmir issue, Dar said that he raised the Kashmir issue alongside Palestine at every opportunity during Pakistan’s presidency of the UN Security Council.

The deputy prime minister stressed that any dialogue with India will be a comprehensive in nature. He stated clearly that whenever India wants to engage in composite dialogue, Pakistan is ready. However, he firmly said that India cannot unilaterally terminate the Indus Waters Treaty.

He stated that Pakistan has the right over the three rivers. “If the flow of water is diverted, Pakistan will not accept it. Pakistan is not ready to give up even a single drop of water. Pakistan’s position in the arbitration court on the water issue is strong,” he asserted.

He said that under the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army is striving for peace, but due to India’s controversial statements, Pakistan remains alert.

In response to a question about PTI founder Imran Khan, Deputy Prime Minister Dar said: “When you take up arms, the law takes its course. The cases against the PTI founder are legal matters before the court”.

Regarding bilateral meetings, Dar stated that he held bilateral meetings with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Kuwait, and Palestine. In total, eight bilateral meetings were held on the sidelines of the UN session.

In response to a question, he said that Pakistan has fraternal relations with China and longstanding ties with the United States as well. The issue of minerals will be settled through a formal procedure.

He mentioned that the mineral resources will be divided equally, with 50% going to the provinces and 50% to the federal government.

Mineral development will create employment opportunities for the local population. It’s not possible for someone to invest billions of dollars in mining and expect to get resources for free, he highlighted.

On a question regarding Iran, the Deputy Prime Minister said it was an honor that slogans of gratitude for Pakistan were raised in the Iranian Parliament.

He further said he visited Afghanistan on April 19 and held discussions with Afghan interim ministers. The decisions made were implemented on April 20.

He said that if a railway line is built with Afghanistan, Pakistan will be connected to the entire world.