US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and reaffirmed his country’s support for free and fair elections in Pakistan and emphasised the “continued partnership” with the International Monetary Fund for economic recovery.

In a post on X, the US envoy wrote: “Delighted to meet with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar today. Reaffirmed steadfast commitment to US-Pakistan relationship, support for free and fair elections, desire to work with and through US Pakistan Green Alliance to build for the future.”

During the meeting, the US envoy also encouraged the protection of religious minorities and continued partnership with the IMF on economic recovery.

A statement issued by the PM Office said the US ambassador congratulated the caretaker PM on assuming office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda. Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values, PM Kakar was quoted as saying in the communique.

The premier also expressed satisfaction with the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties and reaffirmed the government’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change.