KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 234,500 here on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 201,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8PM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 214,957
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 201,050
|PKR 184,294
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,105
|PKR 18,429
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.