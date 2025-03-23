Pakistan Day Military Parade takes place on Limited Scale at Aiwan-e-Sadar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Day military parade is underway on a “limited scale” due to the holy month of Ramadan. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their dedication to building a stronger, more prosperous, and progressive Pakistan.

Pakistan Day parade will feature contingents from all three armed forces, though it has been scaled back due to Ramadan. Pakistan Air Force conducted flypast with fighter jets. Distinguished foreign ambassadors and notable guests are invited, and national heroes and foreign dignitaries will be honored with the country’s highest civilian awards.

In their separate messages, both leaders emphasized the immense potential of the nation. President Zardari called for unity among the people of Pakistan, urging them to rise above differences, reject division, and work together to create a just, inclusive, and prosperous society.

He congratulated the nation, reminding Pakistanis that the same spirit which led to the creation of Pakistan can propel the country toward a brighter future.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, President Zardari emphasized that the true strength of the country lies in its people, whose resilience, hard work, and patriotism have helped the nation overcome adversity. He also highlighted the importance of tackling economic pressures and focusing on sustainable development in today’s complex world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also stressed that with the right policies, commitment, and national unity, Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity, ensure social justice, and secure its rightful place among the nations of the world.

Reflecting on the significance of Pakistan Day, the prime minister spoke about how this day marks a defining moment in the history of Muslims in South Asia. He noted that the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect, a vision that continues to shape Pakistan today.

PM Shehbaz also pointed out the special significance of this year’s Pakistan Day, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan. He said that Ramadan serves as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, perseverance, and spiritual reflection, reinforcing the collective will of the nation.