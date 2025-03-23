Pakistan’s textile exports surge 19% amid growth plans

As a part of his regular engagement to fortnightly review the sectoral performances and undertake pragmatic interventions to boost national exports, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan held an internal meeting at Ministry of Commerce with Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Special Secretary, Commerce and Mudassar Raza Siddiqi, Director General (Textile).

Mr.Siddiqi apprised the Minister that Pakistan’s textiles and apparel industry, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, has showcased remarkable resilience in the face of global economic headwinds and domestic challenges, and regained its lost momentum with a growth rate of 9.3 percent in first eight months of current financial year 2024-25 as compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

He further underscored that the exports of apparel witnessed double digit growth of around 19 percent and achieved historical high level of US$ 6.2 billion in the same period.

The Federal Minister acknowledged that export performance reflects the commitment of Government of Pakistan to focusing more on exports of value-added finished products while maximizing utilization of input materials available in the country.

DG (Textile) shared that Pakistan, once ranked as third largest producer of cotton, has been dropped down to sixth position globally.

Comparing the case of Pakistan with Brazil, he highlighted that both countries have almost the same crop acreages, however yield per hectare of Brazil is three times higher than that of Pakistan due to adoption of high technology seed varieties, precision agriculture, mechanized harvesting, rainfed irrigation and use of renewable energy..—APP