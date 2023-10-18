RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system, said military’s media wing statement.

“The missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence,” it said.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organizations, witnessed the launch of the system.

CJCSC appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Services Chiefs also congratulated all members of the strategic forces on the achievement.