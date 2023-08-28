LAHORE – e-Rozgaar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has started receiving applications for its next phase of online training.

Last date to secure admission is August 31, 2023.

The unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile can submit applications for training in seven different fields including Mobile App Development, Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising, Creative Designing, UI/UX Design, Social Media Marketing and e-Commerce.

In order to secure admission in the said program, the age limit is 35 years and 16 years of education is required.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across Punjab. Interested candidates can register through the website for online training.