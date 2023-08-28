LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem showed historic performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest as he won Pakistan first-ever silver medal in the game.

Arshad Nadeem bagged the silver with his best-ever 87.82 meters throw. The gold medal was won by Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra with his best throw of 88.17 meters.

In the opening round of the final round of the event, the Pakistani javelin thrower could not make a good start as he reached 74.80 meters. He made a strong comeback when he hit remarkable 82.81 meters to jump to second spot.

He maintained the second position till sixth and final round of the even but could surpass the mark set by the Indian athlete.

Arshad Nadeem also shared the feelings on social media platform X, stating: “What a day! Tiring yet rewarding. Like to thank Allah for this giving me the ability to go this far. This was the first time in the history of Pakistan that any Pakistani athlete won a medal at the World athletics championships”.

Social media users also congratulated the star javelin thrower and joined his celebrations online. Here are some reactions.

What a day! What a moment of joy for 🇵🇰 @ArshadOlympian1 You’ve made the nation happy and proud for your excellent sportsmanship that won you—and the country—a silver medal at the World Athletics championship 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ed6Ty2zscZ — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 28, 2023

Despite the injuries and with limited resources, Arshad has once again proven what a superstar he is. Our first ever medal at the World Athletics Championships. Pakistan is super proud of you @ArshadOlympian1 and that can be seen in this video too at the Liberty round about… pic.twitter.com/QxXXOxdlmc — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 27, 2023

Champion👍Proud of pakistan🇵🇰 — Shajar Abbas Awan (@shajarAwan786) August 28, 2023

Thank you Arshad so proud of you..🙏🏼 — صلاح الد ین خان (@SalahKh4n) August 28, 2023

Excellent job bro you made Pakistan proud 🇵🇰✌️ — Rehmat ullah kakar🇵🇰 (@RehmatKhankak) August 28, 2023

On Friday, Arshad Nadeem qualified for the Paris Olympics and World Athletics Championship final.

He secured the place in final of the championship with an incredible throw of 86.79 meters in the final attempt.

Arshad Nadeem managed to qualify for the prestigious events with all the injuries and surgeries.

Arshad has already built a solid resume for Pakistan at his age. He is the first athlete from the country to qualify for the Olympics (2020) where he finished fifth before notching the same position at the World Athletics Championships in 2022.

He has won international Gold medals in Javelin at Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and South Asian Games.