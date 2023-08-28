ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is currently in grip of protests being held against exorbitant electricity bills with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar finding ways how to provide relief to masses bearing the brunt of the economic meltdown.

Protesters, who have also been joined by outgoing ruling parties, are calling for withdrawn of latest increase in electricity prices and imposition of additional taxes that have put extra burden on them.

Besides these key demands, they have diverted the government’s attention to the perks being offered to the employees of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and other government officials in shape of free electricity.

They have demanded immediate withdrawal of free electricity units facility from the government employees as it is the public who ultimate bears burden of it.

Free Electricity Units for Govt Employees

Reports revealed the following facts regarding consumption of free units by the government employees;

Grade 17 to 21 officers consume 7 million free units per month

Grade 1 to 16 employees consume 330 million units per month

They said there are 15,971 government employees from Grade 17 to 21 enjoying free electricity units while the number of Grade 1 to 16 employees stands at 173,200.

Reports claimed that these government employees enjoyed the free electricity worth Rs10 billion in a year.

A social media user also provide a breakdown of free units provided to the government employees on the basis of their ranks.

Grade 19 officers are given 800 free units per month

Grade 18 officers are given 600 free units per month

Grade 16 to 17 officers are given 450 free units per month

Grade 11 to 15 officers are give 300 free units

Grade 5 to 10 officers are given 200 free units per month

Grade 1 to 5 officers are given 100 free units per month

Update About Free Electricity Units to WAPDA, Other Govt Employees

On Sunday, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar held an emergency meeting to deliberate the measures for providing relief to masses in electricity bills.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on increase in electricity bills, power theft and problems of power sector, he directed to present solid measures to him for reduction in increased electricity bills.

He directed relevant ministries and departments to provide details of the institutions and officers who are getting free of cost electricity.

The premier also directed to present short, medium and long term reform plans in the electricity sector, as soon as possible.

PM Kakar would hold another session of the meeting to decide the future of free electricity to government employees and other measures to cut burden on masses.