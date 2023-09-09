Humaima Malick is known for her bold personality as the diva never shies away from flaunting her sassy persona.

Known for her charismatic presence, The Legend of Maula Jutt star has left an indelible mark, etching her place in showbiz industry. With her acting prowess and gorgeous beauty, Humaima has made her name as a top celeb.

This time, the actress landed in hot water as she was spotted wearing revealing clothes during a concert.

A clip surfaced online showing the diva having quality time as she opted a black dress paired with a pink blazer.

As she wooed fans with big smile and lively personality, social media users were irked by her clothing.

Social Media Reactions

https://pakobserver.net/saba-qamar-sets-temperature-high-with-new-bold-videos/