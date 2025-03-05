Pak-Uzbek partnership for regional prosperity

PRIME Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Uzbekistan from February 25 to 26, 2025, at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, marked a defining moment in the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

Laden with diplomatic engagements and economic deliberations, the visit underscored Pakistan and Uzbekistan’s shared vision for deeper regional connectivity, expanded trade and strengthened cultural ties.

More than a ceremonial handshake, this high-profile visit set the stage for a robust strategic partnership that could transform the regional economic landscape.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan share a deep historical connection dating back to the Mughal Empire which had its intellectual and cultural roots in Central Asia.

Today, this shared legacy is evolving into a dynamic, forward-looking alliance centred on economic cooperation and geopolitical interests.

The discussions during the visit revolved around enhancing trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges with a particular focus on infrastructure development and industrial cooperation.

One of the most ambitious projects discussed was Trans-Afghan Railway, a game-changer for regional trade that could provide Uzbekistan with direct access to Pakistani seaports, slashing transportation costs by up to 40% and unlocking new economic opportunities.

The 573-km railway, expected to cost around $5 billion, is projected to significantly boost trade not only between Pakistan and Uzbekistan but across the broader Central and South Asian regions.

If successfully implemented, this railway will not only bolster bilateral trade but also integrate the two regions into a more cohesive economic corridor.

However, Afghanistan’s fragile security situation and complex geopolitics of the region remain critical challenges.

The question is whether Pakistan and Uzbekistan, along with Afghanistan’s interim government, can ensure the stability necessary to make this vision a reality?

A major highlight of the visit was the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent, where over 150 business leaders and government officials from both countries explored investment opportunities and joint ventures.

With Uzbekistan’s GDP reaching $88 billion in 2024 and its industrial sector growing at an average annual rate of 6.5%, the country presents a lucrative market for Pakistani businesses, particularly in textiles, pharmaceuticals, information technology and agriculture.

Over the past three years, Uzbekistan’s imports from Pakistan have surged by 38%, while total bilateral trade has grown from $95 million in 2021 to approximately $250 million in 2024.

However, the real challenge lies in translating these diplomatic discussions into tangible business ventures.

Both countries signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements in trade, transport and cultural exchanges, but their success depends on swift implementation.

Bureaucratic red tape, logistical constraints and inconsistent policies have often hindered trade growth in the past.

For instance, despite the potential of Pakistan’s textile sector—worth over $20 billion in exports annually—its market share in Uzbekistan remains minimal due to high tariffs and procedural delays.

Beyond economic collaboration, Pakistan and Uzbekistan recognize the strategic importance of regional security, particularly regarding Afghanistan.

Stability in Afghanistan is crucial for projects like the Trans-Afghan Railway and other connectivity initiatives.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace and security in the region, advocating for continued diplomatic engagement and mutual support at platforms like the United Nations (UN), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Uzbekistan’s proactive diplomacy in Afghanistan—including humanitarian assistance and infrastructure investment—aligns with Pakistan’s efforts to ensure regional stability.

This partnership also has broader geopolitical significance.

As Uzbekistan diversifies its foreign policy and trade relations, it sees Pakistan as a vital partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and other multilateral economic frameworks.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), valued at over $62 billion, offers Uzbekistan an alternative trade route to global markets via the Gwadar and Karachi ports.

Both nations are strengthening their engagement with Turkey and Iran to develop a more integrated regional trade network.

Encouragingly, student exchange programs, scholarships and cultural initiatives are also under discussion.

Uzbekistan has expressed interest in expanding educational cooperation, particularly in engineering, medicine and Islamic studies, areas where Pakistani universities have a strong academic presence.

Both governments are exploring establishment of Urdu and Uzbek language centres in each other’s countries to deepen linguistic and cultural ties.

The visit reaffirmed Pakistan and Uzbekistan’s commitment to deeper economic, political and cultural collaboration.

However, success depends on turning agreements into action by removing bureaucratic hurdles, ensuring policy consistency and fostering an investor-friendly environment.

While political shifts and economic uncertainties may pose challenges, maintaining momentum is crucial.

If both nations stay committed, this partnership can drive regional prosperity, proving that lasting cooperation is built on shared goals, not just historical ties.

—The writer is a Strategic Communication Expert, Global Climate Youth Activist and Chairman of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD).

([email protected])