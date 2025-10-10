Pak-China interdependence

Rubbia Jamal

THE cooperation between Pakistan and China truly explicates interdependence and the power relation.

Both countries cooperate on political, social, economic and cultural fronts. Societies are connected with one another through multiple channels, not just inter-governmental official diplomatic relations but also trans-governmental relations through non-governmental elites and societies, as well as trans-national ties among banks and corporations. These relations transcend states through different channels of cooperation. Such interstate relations consist of varied problems that are not managed in an orderly way; rather, they are vague, causing them to appear unclear.

Interdependence evades the boundary between high politics and low politics. It can be elaborated as a state of connectivity and cooperation among states where the destruction of this connectivity would bring severe damage and unacceptable outcomes for both. The interdependence among states transforms and moulds the political relations among them and the whole statecraft. It can be assumed that the states which are deeply interdependent with one another have a massively reduced likelihood of war.

Pakistan and China have strategic, economic as well as diplomatic relations that are highly significant in nature, as there exists asymmetry between the two states. The asymmetrical interdependence among them causes vulnerability to the weaker state, which is more dependent on the other, making the relation more one-sided.

As neighbouring states, Pakistan and China intend to maintain a peaceful border and to further this thought, they initiated diplomatic relations in 1963. They also began economic, strategic and political cooperation to make their ties an ideal example. Although asymmetry exists between the two, Pakistan has played a vital role in bridging China’s relations with the United States and in helping China acquire the status of veto power in the United Nations. Moreover, Pakistan strongly endorses China’s stance on core issues, including Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. China, on the other hand, has proved itself as a time-tested friend of Pakistan during times of hardship.

China has never retreated from helping Pakistan in any possible way, whether economically or militarily. Pak-China interdependence is rooted in shared strategic, economic and diplomatic interests, making their relationship a model of mutual trust and cooperation. Pakistan relies on China for technology, defence collaboration and diplomatic support, while China views Pakistan as a vital partner in regional connectivity and security, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The cordial ties between China and Pakistan explicitly portray transnational as well as interstate relations, reflecting the outlook of multi-channel connectivity—the first critical factor of interdependence theory. The next key factor, the marginal role of military force and its limited use, is also visible in their relations, as both states have signed various agreements emphasizing cooperation and coordination during conflicts arising from hostile states.

—The writer is MPhil Asian Studies from QAU and expert in International Affairs.

([email protected])