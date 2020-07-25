PAF fully prepared to thwart enemy’s aggression: Air Chief Mujahid visits Qadri Base, witnesses various operational activities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that the Pakistan Air Force is fully cognizant of geo-strategic developments in the region and is ever ready to thwart the enemy’s aggression.

Addressing base personnel at PAF Base Qadri in Skardu Saturday, he said that the aggressive military procurements by the enemy are not going unnoticed and necessary measures are in place to ensure the balance of military power in conventional domain as well.

The Air Chief assured the nation that PAF alongside its sister services is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary.

Expressing concern over the Indian state terrorism and atrocities of its armed forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said Pakistani nation unequivocally supports the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The Air Chief reiterated the need for expeditious resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed various operational activities at the base including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements. He was also briefed on the ongoing infrastructure development works at the base. The Air Chief appreciated operational preparedness of the base personnel and expressed his satisfaction over the pace of developmental works.

