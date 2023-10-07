JERUSALEM – Over 200 Palestinians have been martyred, with hundreds seriously injured, as Israel launched airstrikes in retaliation to Hamas’ sudden attack.

The airstrikes come in the aftermath of the Hamas attack on the Jewish state early today, killing dozens of people and causing injuries to hundreds.

In a recent update, the Palestinian Health Ministry told international news agencies that at least 198 people have been martyred and over 1,500 wounded in the territory in Tel Aviv’s snap retaliation after a wide-ranging attack.

Soon after the attack, Israeli PM Netanyahu declared war against Palestine saying that Hamas had made a grave mistake.

First visuals of Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza. Israel begins counter-terror strikes against Hamas Islamist Jihadi terrorists. pic.twitter.com/6qCkLMihU5 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2023

Hours after the invasion, Hamas insurgents militants were fighting inside several Israeli cities in a surprising move that sent shockwaves across Middles East and parts of the world.

Israeli officials said more than 40 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in deadliest attack in in years.

Twitter and other social media handles saw top trends of violence with clips of Hamas fighters parading in Israeli streets surfaced. Hamas also dropped clips, showing Israeli soldiers captured alive.