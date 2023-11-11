The speakers of a Conference titled Artificial Intelligence for Cyber Security have urged organizations to link Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities with evolving challenges of cyber security to better defend themselves against increasing threats. They said that AI would ultimately ensure security and integrity of their digital assets and data.

The Conference on AI was organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on its premises on Saturday, aimed at bringing together experts and practitioners to discuss the latest advancements in AI-driven cyber-security and explore innovative solutions to protect digital future against relentless cyber threats through collective efforts.

The speaker of the conference were Member of Pakistan Information Security Association; Member of Core Committee Pakistan IT Task Force; Lead Risk Manager, FECB Canada and Educational Design Consultant (ILM-UK) Dr. M. Shaheer Waqar; Co-founder and Executive Director of Global Blockchain Organization Jorge Sebastiao; Programme Leader for Cyber Security at White Cliffe-Technology and Innovation, Wellington; Dr. Shahbaz Pervez Chattha; Senior Member of Institute of Electricial and Electronics Engineers; Member of Pakistan Academy of Sciences; and Member of Prime Ministers Advisory Committee for Establishment of IT Centre of Excellence in Pakistan Dr. Muazzam A. Khan Khattak; Dr. Waqar Haider Khan, Dr. Nudrat Nida, former additional DG FIA Ammar Hussain Jaffri, Rahim Ali, and Maleeha Masood. While addressing the Conference, the speakers stressed the need for adoption of intelligence-driven cyber security approaches to counter digital threats.