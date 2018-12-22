Opposition getting closer

TWO major opposition political parties – PML(N) and PPP –

which adopted different postures during the last few months to

the benefit of the ruling PTI are poised to join hands in the face of mounting pressure on their leadership. In their separate meetings held to firm up strategy in the post-December 24 scenario, the two parties have reportedly decided to launch a protest agitation against, what they believe, one-sided and lop-sided accountability.

Political temperature is not settling down ever since the new Government assumed power and the latest understanding on the issues of appointment of Chairman Public Accounts Committee and chairmanship of parliamentary Standing Committees, raised hopes for beginning of the reconciliation phase but the expectation proved wrong. PTI decided to file disqualification reference against PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari before the Election Commission and PPP countered the move by doing so against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Whether or not the references mature as per wishes of the complainants, the moves have widened gulf between the Government and the PPP. On the other hand, fate of several PML(N) leaders hangs in balance because of references in accountability courts and cases before the Supreme Court while the apex court would also determine the fate of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case. Adverse verdicts against leaders of PML(N) and PPP might force them to launch a joint struggle against the Government and their campaign could get credence in the backdrop of unending rumours about snap elections. Though Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary has discounted the possibility of any effective movement against the Government saying that joining of hands by PPP and PML(N) amounts to adding zero to zero but given the fact that several other political parties including JUI(F), ANP, BNP, PkMAP and MQM too have grievances against the Government, the Opposition could create problems for smooth governance. Some segments of the society are also not satisfied because of rampant inflation, steep rise in crimes and lack of progress on eradication of corruption and this could go in favour of the Opposition. PTI needs to take some bold and revolutionary measures to address ills of the economy and reforming institutions and uncertainty and chaos could affect its pace. PML(N) government could not deliver as per its original plans in the last two years of its rule in similar circumstances and therefore, the two sides need to avoid confrontation as the country and its people are the ultimate sufferers in such a situation.

Share on: WhatsApp