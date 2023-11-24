Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan strongly condemned the brutal torture on Amjad Khan Niazi, former PTI MNA from Mianwali at the hands of unknown people, who took him out of his cell to an undisclosed location after he surrendered himself before Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), making entire judicial system a farce.

PTI Secretary General said that Amjad Khan Niazi surrendered before the ATC three days ago and gave a statement in the presence of police and the media that his well-being would be the responsibility of the judiciary.

However, Omar lamented that the PTI senior leader was taken out of his cell day before night and again yesterday night by unknown people and taken to an unknown location where he was severely tortured, which was condemnable.

PTI Secretary General demanded that the judiciary had to take immediate notice of this gruesome incident and an inquiry should be launched instantly to identify the culprits so as they could be held accountable for the heinous crime.

“When detainees who are under the protection of the judiciary are taken out illegally and tortured, then the rule of law does not exist, and the whole judicial system becomes a farce,” he maintained.

Omar contended that these incidents usually took place in the countries just before a complete implosion of the social fabric and government.