The oil tanker operators on Monday went on strike across the country and demanded 100% fare hike on local routes and 50% hike on long routes.

The fear of an acute fuel shortage loomed over the country as the oil tankers association went on strike to demand a hike in fares following the massive increase in petrol and diesel prices. Oil Companies Advisory Council apprised the Petroleum Division regarding the oil tankers’ countrywide strike and warned of disruption in supply.

The OCAC spokesperson said in a statement that the loading of oil tankers was disrupted at Port Qasim’s Korangi-Keamari Terminal. Additionally, the supply operation on Janglot, Sahala and Shikarpur oil depots. The oil tankers association demanded the government to increase the fares by 100% for local routes and 50% for long routes. The tanker operators also demanded to give a share to the association in the White Oil Pipeline.

The Oil Tankers Contractors Association staged a protest in Karachi and installed banners at the offices and parking areas. A large number of oil tankers were parked in different areas of Karachi. The OCTA President Abidullah Afridi announced that the oil supply operations are being closed across the country. He demanded the authorities to grant a share to the oil tanker owners in the WOP.