Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Jamaat-e-Islami has kicked of its protest campaign against the inflation and price hike with particular reference to unprecedented increase in the prices of electricity and the petrol products and staged sit-in in front of Governor House Peshawar.

“The Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to intensify its movement against inflation, and inhuman hikes in the prices of daily use commodities and the electricity and Petroleum products and we have set up a three-day protest outside the Governor House in Peshawar”. A JI leader said this was win line with the instructions of the Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq who has announced a sit-in in Peshawar for three days.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, it may be recalled, has announced to hold protests in Lahore on September 21, in Quetta on September 24, and in Karachi on October 6 in front of the Governor Houses of the respective provinces.

The spokesperson said that their protest movement is peaceful and not aimed at creating law and order situation but the government will have to withdraw the unjust increase in

prices. The Jamaat-e-Islami will also go to the Supreme Court against the unjust increase in electricity and petrol prices that has made the lives of the common citizens extremely miserable, he said.