Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel Saturday led a cleanliness campaign in Naran, overseeing the distribution of 200 food and beverage bags to tourists and hotels, in collaboration with the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA).

Furthermore, he contributed to environmental conservation by releasing 500 juvenile trout into the Kunhar River. The minister was engaged in the activities during a two-day official visit to the picturesque Kaghan Valley, along with Chairman KDA Dr. Emel Zaman Khan, Director-General Tariq Khan, Deputy Directors Sheraz and Amin ul Hassan.

During his visit, the Provincial Minister was briefed about the Kaghan Development Authority and its ongoing projects aimed at promoting tourism in the region. Mr. Kakakhel also took part in a rafting adventure and engaged with tourists, addressing their concerns with a pledge to resolve them effectively.

As part of his official tour to Naran Kaghan, the Provincial Minister inaugurated 150 benches placed in various locations, enhancing seating facilities for visiting tourists. Recognizing the increasing number of tourists, he issued directives to the Director-General (DG) of the Kaghan Development Authority to construct additional public toilets, supplementing the existing eight facilities. To maintain cleanliness, 200 dustbins were installed throughout the area.

Furthermore, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel ensured permanent accommodations for 20 Kaghan Development Authority employees who were previously residing in tents within the camping areas. The Provincial Minister lauded the dedicated efforts of the Kaghan Development Authority and issued directives to enhance various trekking routes, including Ansoo Lake to Saif-ul-Mulook Lake (8 kilometers trek), Shogran to Maklandi (7 kilometers trek), Sharan to Nadi Bangla (11 kilometers trek), Bhoja to Neel Gali (17 kilometers trek).