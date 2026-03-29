Everyone must contribute to country’s development: Saleem

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan attended the mass marriage ceremony here at Governor House Lahore as the chief guest today. The Governor Punjab congratulated the couples who tied the knot and expressed his best wishes. The Governor Punjab also appreciated the services of the welfare organization participating in this good deed.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan while addressing the ceremony stated that under current circumstances, middle-class families are facing difficulties in arranging marriages for their daughters. He said that he was delighted to see the marriage ceremony of 32 couples being organised at Governor House Lahore.

He appreciated the efforts of those involved in welfare activities, saying their services are commendable. He also stated that Governor House Lahore is always open to support such initiatives. Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan mentioned that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded the party on the pillars of bread, clothing and shelter, which symbolized the party’s focus on addressing the basic needs of people. He further said that a mass marriage of 35 couples was organized in Attock a month and a half ago with the cooperation of philanthropists. The Punjab Governor said that people’s active participation in good and charitable works is no less than a virtue. The Punjab Governor expressed his determination to organize the marriages of 100 couples with the cooperation of philanthropists in Fatah Jang before Eid ul Azha. He said that Pakistani nation is among the most charitable people in the world.