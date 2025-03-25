Npc Celebrates Pakistan Day At Aiwan E Quaid

Calls for renewal of pledge to serve nation on eve of 85th Youm-e-Pakistan

Eminent speakers, leaders of various political parties, intellectuals, scholars and educationists have emphasized the need to renew our commitment to serve the nation.

They were addressing a discussion on the eve of the 85th Youm-e-Pakistan (Republic Day) organized by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) at the Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park.

Chairman of the NPC, Mian Muhammad Javed presided over the seminar while eminent political leader and thinker Abdullah Hameed Gul was the chief guest and keynote speaker on the occasion.

Among the prominent speakers who shared their views on the occasion included Vice Chairman of the NPC, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid, senior writer and columnist ex-Secretary, ECP, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, poet and thinker Zaheer Gilani, social workers Samina Shoaib, Saeeda Begum and others.

In his presidential address, Mian Muhammad Javed said Pakistan Day reminds us of the sacrifices laid down by hundreds and thousands of the Muslims for the cause of a separate homeland where they could live in accordance with the principles and teachings of Islam.

He emphasized spread of education which plays a vital role to equip our people especially the youth with the latest tools and methods required for taking the country forward on road to progress and prosperity.

Unless we take our out-of-school children (approximately there are more than 20 million kids of school going age who are not attending formal schooling) back to schools, dream of wholesome unchecked progress will not be realized, he said.

Chief Guest Abdullah Hameed Gul praised Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik and Mian Muhammad Javed for carrying forward the golden legacy of Zahid Malik (late) who was the Founder Chairman of the NPC and a great patriot.

He also commended the organizers for holding a discussion on a serious topic i.e.Youm-e-Pakistan.

Here we have gathered to talk about the burning issues Pakistan is faced with.

This again shows the NPC’s sincerity and awareness about the national issues, he said.

Abdullah Hameed Gul proposed a new social contract to resolve the present-day crises.

All the stakeholders should sit on table to discuss and thrash out solutions to the issues threatening very existence of Pakistan, he said.

Senior Vice Chairman of the NPC, Faisal Zahid Malik called for seeking light from the sayings and remarkable achievements of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

If we abide by his golden saying: Unity, Faith and Discipline no power on earth can stop Pakistan’s march to success.

Kanwar Dilshad, former Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said Pakistan’s administrative structure is so complex that proper attention cannot be given to addressing the key issues.

He suggested formation of new provinces for effectively addressing the administrative problems.

Intellectual and poet Zaheer Gilani paid rich tributes to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.