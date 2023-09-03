The Nobel Fest VI 2023, to be held in Islamabad in the month of November, will help the future generations explore mysteries of our world through diving into knowledge of scientific discoveries and technological innovations essential to combat modern day challenges.

According to the COMSTECH, the high level event will be held during November 29-30 at COMSTECH with the support of OIC-COMSTECH and Inclusive Development Foundation under the theme “Bridging Science and OIC Countries in the Digital Future”.

It will center around scientific discoveries and technological innovations, with a particular focus on key topics such as the future of medicine, digitalization in education, world-changing technologies.