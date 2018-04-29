No smoking

I seek to express my views on the increased use of Smoking in our country. I will feel highly obliged if you publish my views on the subject in your esteemed newspaper. I think that we should do more to stop smoking because it is not healthy for the human body and it will take a long time to get back to being healthy. A significant number of people in our country “Pakistan” also use cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the form of paan, gutka and naswar, etc. Nicotine is an addictive substance in tobacco that causes smokers to continue their smoking habit. Along with nicotine, smokers inhale about 7,000 other chemicals. These chemicals harm many organs in our body. Many of these chemicals come from burning of tobacco leaf.

Tobacco smoke contains over 60 cancer causing chemicals. The most damaging components of tobacco smoke are tar, hydrogen cyanide, free radicals and carbon monoxide. Smoking is also one of the causes of heart diseases. Long-term smoking causes lung cancer, mouth, nose and throat. Secondly, it pollutes the Earth when people throw cigarettes on the ground.

There should be a ban on advertising of tobacco. The government should make strict laws for the sale of cigarettes and also ban shisha. Higher tax rates on cigarettes can also reduce smoking. I hope that after you read this letter you will put it in your newspaper for everyone to read and think about.

SYEDA SAMIA SHAHID

Karachi

