Health officials on Wednesday said that 14 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.66 percent while no patient was in critical condition. No death was reported from the coronavirus while 2,112 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the govt had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.