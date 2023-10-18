Islamabad Capital Police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in the city to curb this menace.

A police spokesman said that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered all zonal DPOs to take action against professional beggars and their handlers in their respective areas adding that cases should be registered against them. He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law.