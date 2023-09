The India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has issued a proclamation notice against a pro-freedom activist in Budgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on the charge-sheet on fake case filled by District Police, Budgam, the court of Additional Sessions Judge of Budgam designated NIA dreaded court under its black Act has issued a proclamation against one pro-freedom Aaqib Ahmad Shergojri in Budgam.—KMS