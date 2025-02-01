New LPG prices in Pakistan for February 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for February 2025.

The authority has issued a notification, stating the LPG price has been hiked by Rs3.68 per kilogramme, with new rate settling at Rs253.97.

Similarly, the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs43.52, fixing the new rate at Rs2,996.88.

The notification states that new prices will be applicable in February 2025.

New Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the government jacked up petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for first half of February 2025. The price of petrol has been raised by Rs1 per liter, while HSD prices have been increased by Rs7 per liter.

This decision followed a review by Ogra, which adjusted the prices in response to recent fluctuations in global oil markets. With new changes, the petrol price stands at Rs257.13 while the diesel rate is set at Rs 267.95.

The price adjustments were driven by rising global oil prices. Brent crude prices saw an increase of up to $2 per barrel over the past fortnight, with HSD prices rising by over $2.50 per barrel and petrol prices edging up by 50 cents per barrel. The import premium for petrol also rose by 40 cents to $8.84 per barrel. As a result of these global trends, petrol prices increased by Rs2-2.50 per liter, while HSD and kerosene saw price hikes of around Rs5-6 per liter.