In the age of social media, when trivial words you say and silly acts you perform can make you go viral, people quite often resort to unwise, and sometimes bizarre, tactics only to gain cheap fame. The absurdity of the acts of such fame-digging people knows no bounds when it comes to their desire to be distinguished from others. One such incident was reported from Lahore where a self-proclaimed Hakim approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) and sought permission to drink poison publicly for his experiment. While expressing its surprise at the nature of permission, the court threw out his plea while declaring it inadmissible. “You have filed the petition only to gain cheap fame. How can this act be permitted?” the court remarked. LHC judge Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh conducted the hearing on the petition of SarwarTaj.