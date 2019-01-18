Need for political stability

FORMER President and leader of PPP Asif Ali Zardari believes the PTI Government would not complete its mandated five year term. Addressing a public meeting at Badin on Thursday, he cautioned the Government against pushing the Opposition to the wall, adding that there would be no compromise on democratic, economic and human rights as well as matters relating to provincial autonomy.

The PPP Co-Chairperson did not explain whether it was his prediction or the Opposition has plans to destabilize the Government. He, however, referred to the plight of the masses who are groaning under intensive price-hike triggered by a series of measures by the Government. On the other hand, the Opposition parties are joining hands but here again Khawaja Saad Rafiq, a stalwart of PML-N has categorically stated that though the Opposition has not accepted the mandate of PTI but they have no intention to topple the government for the sake of continuation of democratic system. This is saner approach and augurs well for the democratic stability and future of the country. We have been emphasizing in these columns that the mandate given by the masses to any party should be considered sacrosanct and therefore, respected with full sincerity. This was true in the past and also holds good for future as well and it would be in the interest of all political parties if they learn lesson from history. The country and people of Pakistan suffered hugely due to political instability and lack of continuity of fiscal and economic policies as these were changed with the change of the Government. PML-N had a bitter experience of disrespect for the mandate of the people and this was evident from the remarks of Kh. Saeed Rafiq that they would not go for toppling of the Government.

Of course, the Opposition was in a position to give tough time to PTI but irrespective of whether or not the Opposition can bring about a change, it can definitely make things worse for the ruling party that needs peace and stability to deliver on its commitments with regard to revival of the economy, job generation, provision of shelter to people and improve different aspects of governance. In this backdrop, it should be effort of PTI to address legitimate grievances of the Opposition. However, some of the leaders of the ruling party are in the habit of unnecessarily provoking the Opposition and showing disrespect for its leadership. The way the issue of ECL was handled also sent wrong signals to the Opposition and others and the unending threats of toppling the Sindh Government are also embittering the political environment. Similarly, the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to accept right of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly to head the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was widely appreciated by all segments of the society but here again some members of the Federal and Punjab Cabinets have launched a campaign against the Party’s own decision. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who is part and parcel of the Government, has taken the issue to the court which means he is not agreeing to the decision of the Cabinet and is, therefore, violating the principle of collective responsibility of the Cabinet. As there was no move to stop him from approaching the court on the issue, a message has gone to the Opposition that he has the tacit approval of the authorities concerned.

It is pertinent to point out that the Government has an ambitious agenda and its implementation requires complete peace of mind and devotion of necessary time and energy. Presently, the focus of the Government seems to be on cornering the Opposition despite the fact that the Opposition too has a role in a democratic system. There is general impression that time is running out for the Government to launch welfare-oriented initiatives as per its pledges and commitments made before and during elections. Apart from price-hike, there are also issues like rising crime rate, sense of insecurity, rampant corruption, shortage of gas and electricity, growing unemployment, falling standards of educational and health services and challenges on the foreign policy front that require full concentration. The tendency of prolonging political infighting should come to an end now and all democratic forces should join hands to take the country forward. The Government should accept the mandate of the Opposition and the Opposition must allow the Government to work and deliver during its mandated five-year term. Let people judge its performance in next elections.

