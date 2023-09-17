Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz has said that the prevailing economic crunch and stuck development process was due to conspiracies against Mian Nawaz Sharif to minus him from country’s politics.

Addressing a gathering of PML-N workers in Peshawar on Saturday, she said, “Those who wanted to minus Nawaz Sharif have themselves vanished from screen.”

Maryam Nawaz confirmed that the former premier, who has been staying in London for his treatment since long, would return to Pakistan on Oct 21, saying the days of distress were about to be over for masses.

She said Nawaz Sharif wanted to usher in a new era of development in country and rid the public from inflation. She added that her father resolutely faced the political victimisation and emerged victorious.

The PML-N’s supremo had been punished for serving people and controlling inflation, she said. While referring to disqualification of the former premier,

she said such incidents sparked inflation and derailed the country from the track leading to development.

She said conspirators did not want to see Pakistan economically stable. She recalled that prices of flour, ghee and sugar remained stable during the five-year tenure of the PML-N government.

There would have not been inflation and crisis in the country if Nawaz Sharif had not been removed as the prime minister, she said.

Maryam expressed resolve to end “economic” terrorism in the country, adding that an historic programme would be launched for development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has summoned Maryam Nawaz to London immediately. Maryam Nawaz, chief organizer of the PML-N, will likely proceed to London next week. “She will meet her father Nawaz Sharif and will stay in London for one week,” sources said.

Maryam will brief Nawaz Sharif about his homecoming reception plan. They will consult over finalization of the homecoming reception of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.