KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 218,000 here on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 186,900 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 7AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 199,832
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 186,900
|PKR 171,324
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,690
|PKR 17,132
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.