The US, in a forceful show of support for its partner Israel, has sent USS Eisenhower, a second aircraft carrier, to the eastern Mediterranean to protect Israel’s security and prevent potential hostilities from intensifying,

demonstrating its unwavering commitment to its partner. The USS Eisenhower will join the USS Ford carrier strike group to demonstrate commitment to preventing further escalation of the crisis in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel on Sunday said it is preparing for a ground offensive in Gaza, giving Palestinians more time to flee northern areas it has vowed to target in response to the deadliest attack in its history.

Israel pummelled northern Gaza with fresh air strikes on Saturday. AFP reporters near the southern Israeli city of Sderot saw troops fire at the densely populated enclave, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The Israeli military said Saturday the bodies of some of the dozens of hostages abducted by Hamas in its attacks had been found during operations inside Gaza.