Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Friday reiterated Pakistan Army’s full support to the government in durable economic recovery of the country.

The army chief expressed these views during a meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. The meeting reviewed the steps taken by the council for promoting investment in the country.

The meeting was attended by members of the interim cabinet, caretaker chief ministers, and high government officials.

Meanwhile the federal cabinet, in its meeting held on Friday approved seven MoUs to be signed during the upcoming visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-HaqKakar to Kuwait.

Consequent to the efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), both countries would sign MoUs on multiple projects including the expansion of water reservoirs, mining facilities, conservation of mangrove forests in coastal areas, information technology and food security, a PM Office press release said.

Prime Minister Kakar and the cabinet members appreciated the efforts of the SIFC and the relevant ministries.

The prime minister, who chaired the meeting, instructed to ensure cooperation with the provinces for early and fair execution of the projects.

The body also endorsed the decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases it had taken in its meeting on November 14, as well as those of the Economic Coordination Committee meeting on November 15, 2023.