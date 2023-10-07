Fida Hussain Lahore

The former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that if PML-N were voted to power, the party chief Nawaz Sharif would become the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a media talk in Lahore, Shehbaz said: “As it is in your knowledge that Nawaz Sharif will, God willing, return on Oct 21.

Shehbaz Sharif said his party’s legal team has cleared Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21, asserting that the elder Sharif would come back to face the law and Constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on the expansion of GSP plus. The GSP+ allows Pakistan to export goods to the EU at zero not, this is confirmed now.”

At the outset of his address, the PML-N president talked about the 16-month tenure of the erstwhile Pakistan Democratic Movement under his premiership and recalled the challenges that confronted the then government, including floods, inflation, protests and a risk of default.

“What would have happened if Pakistan had defaulted?” he asked and then outlined the “consequential impacts” of such a situation. “But God helped us avert default and I am thankful to Nawaz for standing by us.

“If our quaid told us to save our politics, I would have resigned, but he told us to take up the challenge and save the country instead,” he said.

Shehbaz elaborated on the elder Sharif’s contributions to Pakistan, which included the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and making the country an atomic power, but lamented how a series of “painful events overturned Pakistan’s journey of growth”.

“I want to clarify that in 2017-18 the PML-N won the elections but the results were changed in massive rigging and a pre-prepared model was introduced to ruin the country.”

But now, Shehbaz continued, the journey of prosperity would resume with Nawaz’s arrival. “He will himself tell his plan to change the country’s future at Minar-e-Pakistan on Oct 21. It is a programme that will expedite Pakistan’s growth and change its fate.”

He added that Nawaz shared good relations with a number of foreign countries, such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, China and he would use these ties not to “take loans but to get investment”.

When asked about remarks regarding being the “establishment’s man”, Shehbaz said if that was true, “what benefits did I get?” and talked about how he and his elder brother spent months in jail.